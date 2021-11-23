Hawaii’s statewide capacity limits to end on Dec. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige joined county mayors on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to discuss the state’s protocol on masks, the Safe Travels program and more.

The biggest news that came out of the news conference is that counties will no longer need the governor’s approval to issue their own emergency orders effective Dec. 1.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

During a news conference held earlier on Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that all capacity requirements for live events on Oahu, whether indoors or outdoors, will be lifted on Dec. 1. Blangiardi said live events will also be able to serve food and drink.

“However, if they are going to serve food and drink,” Blangiardi said, “we are going to require them to continue with the Safe Access program. If you are not vaccinated, you are to present a test within 48 hours.”

“We are going to expand attendance to vaccination and testing,” he continued. “We are also dropping all requirements for contact tracing. You don’t have to fill out the forms anymore.”

Blangiardi advised the public to wear a mask if an event has no food or drinks.

Watch the full news conference below:

Effective Dec. 1, Oahu gyms and indoor exercise facilities will be able to operate at full capacity. Blangiardi said the only requirement is mask-wearing.

“Given the dynamic of what goes on with people sweating and breathing really hard,” Blangiardi said. “This is the only requirement.”

Also beginning Dec. 1, Oahu restaurants will no longer need to maintain a six-foot distance between tables. There will be no social gathering restrictions. See the details below.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“I have spoken to the governor last week, and yesterday,” Blangiardi said. “I saw him this morning talking about easing restriction. I fully expect that that’s what’s going to happen.”