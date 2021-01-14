Mayor Blangiardi discusses City’s COVID-19 metrics in wake of pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Newly elected Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a news conference Thursday to discuss the City’s COVID-19 metrics as the coronavirus pandemic presses on.

In 2020, Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell created a system called the Honolulu Recovery Framework, which established a tiered reopening system for the island of Oahu. The City currently remains under tier 2 of the framework, allowing gyms to operate at 25 percent capacity, restaurants to extend dine-in services and a number of businesses to remain open with restrictions.

And despite the most recent surge in cases, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has indicated plans to keep the City in a “cool off” period while officials gage whether the surge stemmed from holiday gatherings or if a third wave of coronavirus spread has ensued.

“I know that there’s a certain amount of fatigue with the tier system. It’s a very fluid situation, but I’m feeling more confident by the day that what we had was a short term surge,” said Blangiardi.

The seven-day average on Oahu currently stands at 137 new cases with a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.