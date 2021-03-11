Mayor Blangiardi announces the reopening of bars and youth sports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference on Thursday, Mar. 11, discussing the new modifications to Tier 3 of Honolulu’s Reopening Strategy.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

Youth sports will be able to start on Apr. 12, with adult sports beginning on Apr. 19.

State officials announced that gyms will remain closed. All sports will be played outdoors.

No spectators and no potlucks will be allowed at sporting events. Face covering will be required.

Mayor Blangiardi also announced that bars will be able to reopen immediately under the new modifications after being closed since July of 2020.

The mayor has also extended the alcohol cut off time from 10 p.m. to midnight for bars and restaurants.