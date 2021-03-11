Mayor Blangiardi announces the reopening of bars and youth sports

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a press conference on Thursday, Mar. 11, discussing the new modifications to Tier 3 of Honolulu’s Reopening Strategy.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

Youth sports will be able to start on Apr. 12, with adult sports beginning on Apr. 19.

State officials announced that gyms will remain closed. All sports will be played outdoors.

No spectators and no potlucks will be allowed at sporting events. Face covering will be required.

Mayor Blangiardi also announced that bars will be able to reopen immediately under the new modifications after being closed since July of 2020.

The mayor has also extended the alcohol cut off time from 10 p.m. to midnight for bars and restaurants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOT crews clearing debris to help reopen roads

State Labor Director discusses unemployment benefits

WH Press Sec: When $1,400 is coming

Mayor Blangiardi announces the reopening of bars and youth sports

Kuhio Highway to remain closed after landslide blocks major roadway

CVS adds 7 new COVID-19 vaccination sites to Hawaii

More Top Stories

Trending Stories