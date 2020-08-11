Mayor awaits results from mass COVID-19 testing at Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is mass COVID-19 testing at Honolulu Hale after several employees tested positive including a staff member from Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office, he is now isolating at home and waiting for test results.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu Hale sees a cluster of cases within its halls, at least 10 employees have tested positive in the last three weeks.

Caldwell said, “For that reason, we are testing everybody including me. I have now been tested, the results should be available by the end of today.”

The cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale forced a near shut down of the municipal grounds.

“Effective 4:30 this afternoon, the Honolulu Hale will be closed for business in terms of interfacing with the public,” Caldwell said. “Except for the very limited, very purpose that you need to come in to make payments that absolutely need to be made.”

This week’s city council meeting was postponed to next week. Honolulu City Council Chair, Ikaika Anderson, said ideally the meeting will take place at the Hale but they are searching for a second option.

“We also need to make certain adjustments for state sunshine law purposes and ensure that we give people access to the public to show up and to be able to offer their testimony,” Anderson said. “We will definitely be having testimony available remotely over the web as we have been doing for some months now.”

City services at satellite offices will continue by appointment.

To date, the mayor’s office reports 48 COVID-19 cases from city and county employees, at least 10 cases come from inside the municipal building.

Dr. Scott Miscovich and his strike team will conduct several rounds of testing until it is determined that the building is safe.

“I will pass on that we will actually test over 1000 people here today,” Miscovich said. “I think we are already on track to do that and we’re prepared to do that, we will stay as long as it takes to test everyone that is necessary.”

Miscovich said test results are taking longer and it is likely they will get them back in about two days.

While many voters turned in their ballots this weekend at Honolulu Hale, the doctor said there was minimal risk to the public.

Miscovich said, “I also know where the positive individuals were, there was no risk from those positives to anybody who entered the building, so I have no questions that it was okay to do.”

The mayor’s office said Kapolei Hale will remain open.