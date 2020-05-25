May 24: Nearly a thousand people, 15 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 966 people arrived in the state on Sunday, May 24.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Sunday and does not include interisland travel. This data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = flight crew members Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport Military = military exempt personnel Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

The following table shows what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

For Hawaii Tourism Authority and state updates regarding COVID-19, click here.