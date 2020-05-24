May 22: 296 residents returned, 924 total entered Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 924 people arrived in the state on Friday, May 22.

Most of those coming into the state were returning residents. The HTA reported there were 248 visitors and 296 returning residents.

The remaining 380 were crew members, military, those who are relocating to Hawaii, transit, and those who are ‘exempt’ from the order.

Those who are exempt reportedly received prior approval from the state. There were 20 that landed on Thursday.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Thursday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Most of those incoming to the state landed in Oahu. Officials say that most said that they were coming to visit their friends and family. Others came to Hawaii for business purposes or for vacation.

The table below shows what Oahu-bound passengers indicated as the purpose of their trip. HTA officials say that they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.