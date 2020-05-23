May 22: 1,203 passengers, 17 flights arrived in the state, most come to see friends and family

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 1,203 people arrived in the state on Thursday, May 21.

While most of the previous passengers were mainly returning residents, Thursday’s visitor count outnumbered those returning home. The HTA reported there were 363 visitors and 332 returning residents.

The remaining 508 were crew members, military, those who are relocating to Hawaii, transit, and those who are ‘exempt’ from the order.

Those who are exempt reportedly received prior approval from the state. There were 31 that landed on Thursday.

RELATED: More lawmakers call for COVID-19 tests in passenger screenings

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Thursday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

(COURTESY OF HTA)

Crew = flight crew members

= flight crew members Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

= people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport Military = military exempt personnel

= military exempt personnel Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state

= people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii

= people who are moving to Hawaii Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

= people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents Visitor = people who are not in the above categories

Most of those incoming to the state landed in Oahu. Officials say that most said that they were coming to visit their friends and family. Others came to Hawaii for business purposes.

RELATED: Witness tip leads to the arrest of a California woman for violating quarantine

The table below shows what Oahu-bound passengers indicated as the purpose of their trip. HTA officials say that they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

(COURTESY OF HTA)

THE LATEST ON KHON2