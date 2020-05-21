May 19: 954 people, 14 flights arrive in the state; Most come for business, family and friends

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported that 954 arrived in the state on Tuesday, May 19.

This number included 299 returning residents and 238 visitors. The remaining 417 who arrived in the state are crew members, military, those who are relocating to Hawaii, transit, and those who are ‘exempt’ from the order.

Those who are exempt reportedly received prior approval from the state. There were 47 that landed on Tuesday.

The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state on Tuesday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

Crew = Flight crew members.

= Flight crew members. Exempt = People who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state.

= People who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state. Military = Military exempt personnel.

= Military exempt personnel. Relocate to Hawaii = People who are moving to Hawaii.

= People who are moving to Hawaii. Returning Resident = People who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents

= People who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents Transit = People who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport.

= People who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport. Visitor = People who are not in the above categories.

Most of those incoming to the state landed in Oahu. Officials say that most said that they were coming to visit their friends and family. Others came to Hawaii for business purposes.

The table below shows what Oahu-bound passengers indicated as the purpose of their trip. HTA officials say that they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

(Courtesy of HTA)

The DOT’s new Mandatory Travel Declaration Form does not include a question about the type of accommodation.

