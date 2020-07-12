Max Holloway posts video about auction to benefit Hawaii Foodbank following UFC 251 loss

Max Holloway’s first social media post following a controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight title fight at UFC 251 had nothing to do with the fight results.

Instead, the Waianae native followed through on a promise he made earlier in the week that he would auction off his fight kit with all proceeds going towards the Hawaii Foodbank.

In his tweet, Holloway shined a light on the unemployment situation in Hawaii, calling it one of the highest in the US.

🚨AUCTION: LINK IN BIO🚨 Aloha my friends. Unemployment in Hawaii is one of the highest in the US, so I’m auctioning off my fight worn kit from UFC 251 with all the proceeds going to the @hawaiifoodbank. Thank you to @visitabudhabi @ufc for the hospitality and keeping us safe. pic.twitter.com/HNpe3uwIBr — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 12, 2020

Holloway’s fight kit includes his gloves, shorts, pre-fight T-shirt and more. Bids can be made here.