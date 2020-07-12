Max Holloway posts video about auction to benefit Hawaii Foodbank following UFC 251 loss

Breaking News
Max Holloway’s first social media post following a controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight title fight at UFC 251 had nothing to do with the fight results.

Instead, the Waianae native followed through on a promise he made earlier in the week that he would auction off his fight kit with all proceeds going towards the Hawaii Foodbank.

In his tweet, Holloway shined a light on the unemployment situation in Hawaii, calling it one of the highest in the US.

Holloway’s fight kit includes his gloves, shorts, pre-fight T-shirt and more. Bids can be made here.

