Max Holloway on COVID-19: “I’m not afraid, but it’s not about me.”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway took to Instagram to send a message about staying safe during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think there’s a doc out there who would say COVID-19 is more dangerous than fighting for a living,” Holloway wrote. “I’m not afraid of it to be honest…I put myself in more danger every day.

But I also learned it’s not about me. I can carry it. I can have no symptoms like Donovan Mitchell. Then I can give it to my grandma and maybe she doesn’t beat it. Then what? All my UFC title belts ain’t gonna make me tough enough to deal with that responsibility.⁣”

The Waianae native went on to describe the importance of social distancing to relieve any potential strain on Hawaii’s limited healthcare capacity.

“Hawaii doesn’t have that many hospital beds…If just a few hundred elderly need to be in ICU for treatment then what? What happens then when Sista Moki gets in a car accident and the ICU is already full? I don’t know. Nobody does and we don’t want to find out.⁣

⁣

This isn’t about most of us who could get it and beat it. It’s about the people who won’t beat it so we gotta make sure we do our part to protect them. Take the social distancing seriously. Pretend you already have it. Distance yourself to protect others AND yourself.⁣”

Holloway also took aim at panic buyers who are hoarding resources and preventing others from accessing them.

“I know when the govt says ‘prepare but don’t panic’ that basically screams panic. I get it. But none of us need 48 rolls of toilet paper… So if you know someone who may need supplies, we need to help them and share.

“This isn’t practice. This is a fight. You guys know me. I love to take fights into deep waters. This isn’t one we want to take into deep waters. The quicker we can slow the spread the quicker we get back to normal.”