Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirms positive coronavirus case in resident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirms a positive coronavirus case in a resident.

Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center admitted a patient from the hospital who had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine in January and February 2021.

The person ad a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before admission as required.

Through the facility’s standard testing on day three after admission, the resident’s test result came back positive. The center said the resident is resting comfortably.

The center said there are no other residents or staff with COVID-19 symptoms.

There will be testing on Monday, March 29 for all staff and residents.

Family visitation and admissions are suspended temporarily.

On March 1, 2021, the center had its third vaccination clinic where the vaccination rate was 85% for residents and 93% for staff.