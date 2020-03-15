Maunakea Visitor Center closed temporarily

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS) on Hawaii Island will suspend operations on Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 situation.

“We understand that the Visitor Information Center is helpful to those who visit Maunakea,” General Manager of Maunakea Observatory Support Services Stewart Hunter said. “However, we want to be prudent for the welfare of our visitors and our staff during this extraordinary time. We appreciate the understanding of the public.”

The parking lot will remain open as well as the portable toilets there. While the mountain remains open to the public, officials encourage everyone to follow health department recommendations on social distancing and protection.

VIS administrators will continue to meet and discuss the latest developments to determine when they should reopen and resume operations.