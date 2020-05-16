Maui’s Shayla Hoeft gets pandemic-designed graduation celebration

Nowadays, the college graduation experience has changed drastically. It can be uniquely jarring for Hawaii scholars now at home, who were studying on the mainland. Maui’s Shayla Hoeft got a special experience instead of the traditional one.

A standout volleyball player from Kihei, 6’2 middle blocker Hoeft had completed her final season of indoor volleyball at the University of Portland and was in her last semester before graduating.



“Portland’s really close to Seattle and that was the first city that was struck so we were really curious to see if it was gonna come down to Portland and we were getting nervous,” said Hoeft via FaceTime.

Soon the Seabury Hall grad had to fly back to Hawaii.

“It was really tough,” she said. “I go to a really small school. So we’re a really tight knit community. Especially the student athletes. We’re probably 300 kids so we’re all really close. I don’t know, I think growing up in Hawaii I’ve felt the sense of community and I’ve felt really content community. So I think that personally I felt less of a blow because I knew the day I was going home to my people.”

Recently, after online classes were completed Shayla graduated with her degree in psychology and was greeted with quite the celebration.

“I mean that was a complete surprise. I had no idea what was happening. So it was an awesome… it was like the best day off my life,” said Hoeft. “Just to have all my friends, my family, my parents friends, my aunties and uncles, all these people drive by the house and give me leis and stuff like that it really meant so much.”

“Yeah I’ve always felt that community behind me. And then it really solidified everything. It was really nice to see and hear how proud people are of accomplishments like this. I just wish that everyone could feel that way. Feel so supported and loved.”

Hoeft, who started her college career at Nevada, will delay her pursuit of a volleyball career overseas and play one more season of beach for Portland next year.