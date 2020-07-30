Maui woman who contracted COVID-19 at yoga studio said she wants to erase the stigma that comes with the virus

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Cameron Smith found out that she was exposed to COVID-19 during a yoga class in Maui. When she tested positive, she was scared, but decided to share her story to encourage others to come forward.

“I think there’s a lot of fear and I get that people are scared, but we’re all in this together and we can show aloha,” said Smith.

The 43-year-old triathlete admitted she was initially hesitant about going to hot yoga class but went last Tuesday morning anyway.

Her back was bothering her and she thought hot yoga would help it.

Two days later she found out someone in the yoga class had the virus.

“I received an email from my yoga studio that I had been in a class where someone tested positive for COVID-19.”

Shortly after, a contact tracer from the Hawaii Department of Health called her.

“They wanted me to go into quarantine for two weeks and to monitor my symptoms.”

Smith said they told her she didn’t need to take a test unless she developed symptoms. The following morning she had a headache. She got tested. It came back positive.

“It’s interesting cause if I did not know that I had been exposed to COVID, I would have thought maybe it was just a headache.” Cameron Smith

And she admitted she probably wouldn’t have gotten tested. Smith said she was scared when she found out she was positive.

“I was like, okay, here we go. Everything that we’ve seen in the news and the hype over the last six months, it’s like, ‘okay, is this it?’ And you’re faced with your own mortality. So once that kind of sunk in I was, like ‘oh my god, I got to tell everybody that I’ve been in contact with.'”

Smith said the good thing about her case is that she knew exactly when she was exposed and that she went into quarantine as soon as she was notified by the yoga studio.

She hopes people will be more open if they contract COVID going forward to help prevent its spread.

“The last thing we want to do is create a stigma around a positive result that people don’t come out and are scared to contact trace.”

Smith commends DOH for how they’ve handled her case.

“They’ve been extremely supportive and when I’ve had questions (the contact tracer) will answer the phone every time I call.”

According to the DOH website, there are currently 471 active cases being monitored in Hawaii. Smith realized some may criticize her for going to a yoga class during a pandemic.

“We’re all doing the best we can in any given moment…This could have happened to anyone.”

Smith said she also doesn’t want people to blame the yoga studio. She said they were following good protocols and taking precautions.

“I was a good 20 or 30 feet from the person I now know was infected…Although we weren’t wearing masks while doing yoga, we did when we were walking on and off the mat.”

She’s thankful her symptoms are mild.

“I have been very lucky too. This has been not even as bad as a cold for me. Currently I don’t have any smell. That’s really strange, but I’m a little congested. But besides the headache on the first day, that was really the worst part.”

