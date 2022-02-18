Maui will drop proof of COVID vaccination and negative test requirement for indoor service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative test will no longer be required for indoor service at restaurants, bars and gyms in Maui starting Monday, Feb. 21.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said the change was made possible due to the drop in COVID cases.

“These rules changes and others to come later does not mean we’re throwing caution to the wind,” said Victorino. “But we will still advise people to wear facial covering, indoors in public and in maintaining physical distance within groups, especially with people outside of your household.”

Maui county’s mask mandate remains in place and can only be lifted by the governor.