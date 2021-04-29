Maui to require mainland travelers to take a post-arrival COVID-19 test starting May 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Tuesday, May 4, all Trans-Pacific travelers arriving in Maui must take a free, post-arrival COVID-19 test due to the uptick in cases.

Anyone who declines or tests positive must quarantine for 10 days, even if they took the pre-test 72 hours prior to departure.

Trans-Pacific travelers are defined as those who fly directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport, including returning residents.

Travelers who enroll in the state’s Safe Travels program may bypass quarantine by testing negative no earlier than 72 hours prior to the last leg of departure to Maui.

Fully vaccinated travelers may skip the post-arrival test and depart the airport after showing proof of vaccination: presenting your original CDC vaccination card or certificate of vaccination downloaded from the CDC’s Vaccination Administration Management System (VAMS).

Fully vaccinated means receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, plus completing 14 days after your final dose.

Children under the age of five are not required to take the post-arrival test. However, those between the ages of 6 and 16 are required to be tested even if their parent or guardian has been vaccinated. Vaccinated minors, aged 16 & 17, with vaccine documentation are exempt from the post-arrival test.

Rapid test results should be available within 15 to 20 minutes.

If a traveler tests positive, they will be asked to return to take a confirmatory PCR test at the airport testing facility. They will then be notified if their confirmatory test returns negative. Refusing to take a confirmatory test, or if the test is positive, will require the traveler to complete the full 10-day quarantine at their designated place of lodging at their own expense.

NOTE: Trans-Pacific travelers will still need to take a pre-departure test (as specified by the Safe Travels Program) to be receive the travel quarantine exemption.

Beginning May 11, Hawaii residents can travel to the neighbor islands without having to take a COVID-19 test as long as they can show proof that they were vaccinated in Hawaii, and that it has been two weeks since they received their last dose.

Travelers will need to fill out the electronic form on the Safe Travels platform, upload a copy of their vaccination card and bring the actual vaccination card, all of which will be checked upon arrival.