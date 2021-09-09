Maui to limit social gatherings, require COVID vaccine pass for indoor dining and impose other rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has become the second county in Hawaii to implement a COVID-19 vaccine pass that would allow entry into certain businesses.

The program will launch on Wednesday, Sept. 15, which will limit social gatherings to five people indoors and 10 people outdoors, with the exception of members of the same household.

Proof of vaccination for customers of the age of 12 will be required to dine indoors; unvaccinated may dine outdoors or order take-out. There would also be a 50% maximum capacity for restaurants, bars, gyms, recreational boating, ground transport and commercial tours under the rules.

Ige’s approval of Maui’s program follows the announcement of Safe Access Oahu, which starts Sept. 13. Customers will need to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within the past 48 hours to get into restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues on Oahu.

Currently, the City and County of Honolulu does not give an exemption to those who are unvaccinated to dine outdoors, which cities like New York and San Francisco have allowed.

“So different than Honolulu we are allowing unvaccinated patrons to be served seated outside. So again, safer outside. Main mantra that we’re doing is ‘Safer Outside,’” Maui County managing director Sandy Baz said.

Those who violate the rules will be fined $250 for each first violation and $500 for each subsequent violation. Anyone who breaks the mandatory quarantine requirements shall be guilty of a petty misdemeanor with fines up to $1,000, a maximum of 30 days jail, or both.

For the list of emergency rules, click here.