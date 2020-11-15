Maui to launch departure surveillance testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Post-arrival surveillance testing has yielded little participation across the state. The voluntary program is designed to see how many positive COVID-19 cases are entering the state despite a pre-travel test taken 72 hours before travel.

Visitors who agree to a second test and test positive would have their vacations essentially ruined, but Maui has a new strategy they will roll out this upcoming week to hopefully provide better results.

Health officials and mayors across the state wanted to see additional testing measures for travelers. Most argued one pre-test three days before arrival was not enough to catch the virus.

“Even if they test negative, they still could be incubating it,” explained Dr. Lorrin Pang, Department of Health Maui District Officer.

The state’s surveillance testing program asks 10% of all travelers to participate in the second test via e-mail.

Dr. Pang said out of that 10%, only 10% volunteer.

“And they’re not volunteering, because that’s a disincentive. You’re going to act on my result, you’re going to ruin my vacation,” Dr. Pang added.

Dr. Pang went to Kahului Airport and conducted focus groups and started asking visitors when they would do a second test and most visitors told him the would do one when they were leaving the island.

Dr. Pang then asked visitors if they would prefer testing be done at the hotel, or if they would stop at a testing center on their way to the airport. Visitors told him they would prefer to do the test at the airport when they were getting ready to depart.

Visitors also wanted the tests to be done anonymously so their home state wouldn’t know if they tested positive or not.

“So there’s only two questions they have to answer on their questionnaire, how long you’ve been here? And where did you come from?” explained Pang.

Questions like “where did you stay?” and “what activities did you do in the last three days?” are also on the questionnaire so Dr. Pang and his team can contact trace if a test comes back positive.

Maui is currently averaging 2,000 daily arrivals. Dr. Pang said he hopes to test around 300 travelers.

“It’s not 300 on one day,” he said. “I choose the number, it’s not self-selecting. I choose the number, and the people who come,” he continued.

He said that way the tests are systematic.

“So, I go there before departure and I’ll go up to a group and say, ‘you guys are early, how many of you are there? 15? All of you 15, please volunteer for this study,’” he explained.

“We always said that if we had more than 10 tests positive a day, Maui couldn’t handle that on a sample of 300 people,” Dr. Pang explained.

As cases surge on the mainland and neighbor islands are starting to see higher weekly averages, Dr. Pang said departure testing on Maui needs to begin soon.

“We have to start this soon. Once we have transmission in the community, and they test positive I don’t know if they came in with the virus, or caught it here,” Dr. Pang said.

“And I told Oahu you can’t do this on Oahu. There’s too much transmission, you don’t know if they came in or got it from Oahu,” he said.

Dr. Pang said once Tahiti and Alaska re-opened to travelers, cases exploded one month later.

He said once there is community spread, cases will begin to jump back up.

“A lot of people said enjoy this weekend because when it explodes, this is going to look like the good old days,” he said.

“Now, we are a little bit different than Tahiti and Alaska. And I’m not sure if we’re different in a good way or in a bad way or just lucky or something. We shall see.”

The program is expected to launch early this week.