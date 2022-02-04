Maui to drop booster requirement for fully vaccinated status

FILE – A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. In January 2022, an influential government advisory panel is considering COVID-19 boosters for younger teens, as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday that Maui will be dropping the booster requirement to be considered fully vaccinated in the county.

Victorino cites dropping case numbers and lower hospitalizations for the move along with discussions with health officials.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Victorino’s order stated that being fully vaccinated meant getting a booster shot five months after the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or two months after the Johnson and Johnson single shot.

The booster requirement began in January for those who were eligible, 18 and older, who wanted to dine indoors at a restaurant or bar or workout at a gym.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Maui was the first to implement a booster requirement in Hawaii.

The move takes effect Monday, Feb. 7.