Maui Sunday Market reopens this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market reopens Sunday, June 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center located at 65 W. Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

Admission is free.

The following County-mandated health and safety guidelines will be implemented starting this Sunday:

Event staff will monitor each entry reminding vendors and attendees of social distancing and to make sure everyone is wearing a mask.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located at each entry.

There will be no dining area (tent, tables and chairs) in order to prevent social gatherings.

Food and product vendors will be required to wear a mask and gloves.

There will be no live entertainment, unless it’s a solo artist.

No Bingo and line dancing will take place.

Vendor tents will be spaced to allow a minimum of 6 ft. distance between.

Vendors will be responsible for coming up with their own plans for social distancing within their booths, tables, or stalls.

The Maui Sunday Market is presented by the Maui Food Technology Center, a non-profit dedicated to encouraging, educating and creating opportunities for Hawaii’s entrepreneurs. The event is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin.

For event information, call 888-948-MFTC (6382).