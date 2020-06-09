HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market reopened Sunday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kahului Shopping Center at 65 W. Kaahumanu Avenue in Kahului.

There were 11 food trucks and 14 vendors.

The Maui Food Technology Center, who organized the event, reports that it was a good turnout.

Admission is free.

The event continues every Sunday.

The following County-mandated health and safety guidelines are enforced.

Event staff will monitor each entry reminding vendors and attendees of social distancing and to make sure everyone is wearing a mask.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located at each entry.

There will be no dining area (tent, tables and chairs) in order to prevent social gatherings.

Food and product vendors will be required to wear a mask and gloves.

There will be no live entertainment, unless it’s a solo artist.

No Bingo and line dancing will take place.

Vendor tents will be spaced to allow a minimum of 6 ft. distance between.

Vendors will be responsible for coming up with their own plans for social distancing within their booths, tables, or stalls.

Maui Sunday Market is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development and sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin.

For event information, call 888-948-MFTC (6382).