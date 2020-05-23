Maui shifts into second phase of DMVL reopening, limited walk-in services available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Finance announced the second phase of reopening of its Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing offices for limited walk-in services beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

All DMVL locations will be open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This marks more progress in renewing service to Maui County motorists,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Social distancing rules must be followed, including wearing face coverings. Entry into the DMV Office at the Maui Mall will be limited to the customer unless the accompanying person is required for the transaction, rendering aid or assistance.

From Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29, DMVL will be open for:

State ID, driver license and permit renewals – ONLY if it expired prior to May 1, 2020. Driver’s licenses and instructions permits expiring between March 16 through May 31, 2020, are valid an additional 90 days. Credential that expired March 16 is now valid until June 14, 2020 Credential that expired May 1 is now valid until July 30, 2020 Credential that expires May 31 is now valid until Aug. 29, 2020 Commercial Driver’s License and Commercial Learner’s permits that expire between March 16 through May 31, 2020, are extended up to 90 days, but no later than June 30, 2020. (Per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration)

Initial driver’s licenses, permits and state identifications.

Disabled parking placard – initial issuance or replacement.

Replacement of lost driver’s license, permit or state identification.

Motor vehicle transactions:

Ownership transfers

Initial registration

Duplicate titles and registrations

Replacement license plates and emblems. DMVL Walk-In Customers must adhere to the following:

Customers must wait in designated areas outside of the office.

Customers will only be allowed to enter office when 2nd in line.

Customers are limited to a single transaction.

Tickets will not be issued if estimated wait time is longer than office hours. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline to Oct. 1, 2021, for Real ID “Star” designation on driver’s licenses and state identification. Hawaii driver’s licenses and state IDs will continue to be accepted until the deadline date. The public is asked to refrain from seeking Real ID “Star” designations until after Jan. 1, 2021. For more information, call the Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing at (808) 270-7363.

