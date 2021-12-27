Maui seeing more no-shows at COVID testing appointments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Mike Victorino is asking residents to show up for their COVID-19 testing appointments, or to call ahead to cancel, as test site workers report more no-shows.

“Individuals who do not show up for scheduled appointments deny a testing opportunity for someone else,” Victorino said in a statement. “Please malama our community and show up for testing appointments as scheduled. If you can’t make it, please cancel ahead of time.”

Those who have flu-like or COVID symptoms and have been in contact with someone who’s infected are advised to get tested. Health officials continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and to follow up with a booster shot to get the best protection. Click here to find a nearby test site or vaccination clinic.

“The virus does not give extra credit for good behavior,” Victorino stated on Monday. “You can do everything right 364 days of the year. Then, drop your guard on one day, and the virus is waiting for its opportunity to infect you.”

Other ways to protect yourself and the community are to wear face masks, physically distance, stay home when you’re feeling unwell, and avoid large gatherings.