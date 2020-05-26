Maui salons reopen for business

Some Maui County salons reopened for business on Monday, May 25, for the first time in two months.

Maui is the second county to allow ‘medium-risk’ businesses to open again.

Some salon owners said they were busy and even booked until the second week of June.

However, there are some restrictions in place.

All Maui County salons must operate by appointment only and face masks must be worn by employees and clients.

Blow-drying hair and face-to-face contact (including beard trimming and waxing) is not allowed.

Once Mayor Michael Victorino gave salons the green-light to reopen, the owner of Lena’s Salon and Spa in Kihei said was slammed with bookings. Although she couldn’t talk with KHON2 by phone, her staff shared photos of what the new normal looks like. Her assistant also said she is completely booked until June 9th.

Under Mayor Victorino’s rules, owners also have to keep a detailed log of all clients, including who came in, when, and their contact information to help with contract tracing if it is needed.

“It’s a lot with the logging, contact tracing, and all the PPE’s were required to wear and stuff,” said Jeffie Harris, owner of Isla James Salon in Paia. “But now that I’m in here it feels so good to be back inside, everything is bright and shiny and clean and everyone’s so happy to see us.”

Harris said she is working by herself on the first day of re-opening and will let her employees know how the first day went.

“I do have some staff that are not ready to come back yet with all the PPE we have to wear, the face shields, the masks, and it’s just stressful for us to make sure we’re doing it right,” Harris said.

She also removed one chair from her salon.

“We have three in here now because that’s what we need to keep people six-feet apart but we’re going to choose to operate at only having two stylist here at a time, where before we would have four,” she explained.

The owner of Stranz Hair Salon in Kihei said he is going to wait until Wednesday to re-open his doors.

“I’m only going to be doing one client at a time with 15 minutes interspersed between appointments,” said Patrick Hakola.

“I’ve also implemented a no talking to them while they’re in the shampoo bowl because we’re face to face at that time,” he said.

Harris said several salons have decided to remain closed for now on the Valley Isle, but they’ve all been helping one another out.

“We’re helping each other like, ‘Hey I was able to get a whole bunch of sanitizers but I wasn’t able to get mask,’ and we’re trading our resources,” she said.

“I feel good, it feels really good to be back in here,” Harris said.