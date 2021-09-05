Maui police report 2 employees test COVID positive, isolating at home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) reported that two of its employees that work out of the Wailuku District have tested positive for COVID.

According to MPD, an asymptomatic employee last worked on Friday, Sept. 3, and the second employee last worked on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Both are now isolating at home, MPD said, and all common areas in the police station have been professionally disinfected and sanitized on Sunday, Sept. 5.

MPD reported both employees will stay isolated until they are cleared to return to work by the Department of Health.