Maui police employee tests positive for coronavirus in Lahaina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) received confirmation on Thursday, May 27, that a Lahaina District employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on Thursday and is isolating at home as of Friday, May 28.

MPD officials say common areas in the police station were professionally sanitized and disinfected on Thursday.

The individual who tested positive is scheduled to remain in isolation until being cleared by the Department of Health.