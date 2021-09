HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department confirmed an employee out of the Lahaina District tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 20.

Police said the employee last worked on Monday and is now isolating at home.

Common areas in the police station were professionally disenfected and sanitized, according to police.

The employee who tested positive will stay in isolation until they have been cleared by the Department of Health.