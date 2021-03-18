Maui Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department has received confirmation that an employee who works out of the Wailuku District has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MPD, the employee’s last worked shift was on Mar. 16. The employee is currently isolating at home.

All common areas in the Police station are be professionally disinfected and sanitized.

The individual will remain in isolation until cleared by the Department of Health.