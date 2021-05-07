Maui Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

KAHULUI, Maui (KHON2) — A Maui Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to MPD.

The employee, who works out of the Wailuku District, tested positive on Friday, May 7.

According to MPD, the employee’s last worked shift was on May 2. They have since been reportedly isolating at home.

MPD says all common areas in the police station were professionally disinfected and sanitized on May 5.

The individual will remain in isolation until cleared by the Department of Health.