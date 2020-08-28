KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee within the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
According to the MPD, the department was notified about the case on Aug. 27 at about 12:50 p.m.
Details surrounding the announced COVID case are limited, but the department added that the employee is currently in isolation and that all recommended precautions are being taken to minimize the spread.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- PSD reports 9 more inmates, 1 staff member at OCCC test positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27
- Maui Police Department employee tests COVID-positive
- Man identified following fatal car crash on Rice Street in Kauai
- Woman jumps from 18-wheeler in Texas to escape suspected sex traffickers
- If you can solve this puzzle, the CIA wants you to apply for a job