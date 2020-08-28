Maui Police Department employee tests COVID-positive

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee within the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the MPD, the department was notified about the case on Aug. 27 at about 12:50 p.m.

Details surrounding the announced COVID case are limited, but the department added that the employee is currently in isolation and that all recommended precautions are being taken to minimize the spread.

