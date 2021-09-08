Maui police arrest Michigan visitor for allegedly violating travel quarantine rules

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Naab on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for allegedly violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

Police said Naab did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-test from an approved facility when he arrived on Maui from Oakland.

Naab also did not have an approved place to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, police said, and the Michigan visitor was taken to the Wailuku Police Station.

According to police, Naab volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oakland.

