Maui police arrest 4 visitors on suspicion of violating quarantine

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Maui arrested four individuals on Tuesday, Feb. 16, on suspicion of violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

Officials said, 29-year-old Angelo Catalano of Goleta, California, 27-year-old Ariel Catalano of Oakley, California, 21-year-old Vanessa Hamilton of Vacaville, California and 26-year-old Melanie Miles of Boulder, Colorado allegedly arrived on Maui from Oahu without a negative pre-travel test.

The visitors also did not have approved lodging to complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine, according to police.

Police transported the alleged violators to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

All four were released from police custody after voluntarily flying back to Oahu on Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to officials.