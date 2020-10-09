Maui offers 90-day extension for deferral of penalty on real property taxes

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui taxpayers now have until Nov. 19 to make payments on their Real Property Taxes, according to Mayor Victorino.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Payments were originally due on Aug. 20. The mayor announced that the county will be offering a 90-day extension for the deferral of the 10 percent penalty for Real Property Taxes to help ease the financial burden placed on many island residents throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxpayers now have the extra three months to satisfy all payments in order to avoid the standard 10 percent penalty that follows unpaid balances.

“I hope this additional time will help our community cope with the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said. “We want to make sure our residents and businesses aren’t penalized for not being able to pay the full amount immediately due to financial hardship.”

The Maui Mayor also added that the deferral will only apply to taxes that were originally due on Aug. 20. Taxpayers are encouraged to break up payments to help meet the Nov. 19 deadline.

Officials stated that the 1 percent interest on unpaid balances after Aug. 20 will not be waived. Interest will continue to accrue monthly on Sept. 1, Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.

For more information, please call the Real Property Tax Collections Office at 270-7697 or visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2