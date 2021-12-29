Maui offering free drive-thru testing for COVID at Mauliola Pharmacy

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that a free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be at the Mauliola Pharmacy.

“I urge our residents to get tested if they feel flu-like symptoms or traveled off-island recently,” Mayor Victorino said.

No appointment or pre-registration is needed to attend the pharmacy located at Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Positive findings help identify those with the virus who can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones and limit the spread in our community,” Victorino said.

Other free in-person testings are available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care. 

Victorino added that it is important for people to show up at their scheduled time.

“Unfortunately, many individuals are failing to show up, which denies a testing opportunity for someone else,” he said. “If you can’t make an appointment, please call to cancel.”

