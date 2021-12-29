Maui offering free drive-thru testing for COVID at Mauliola Pharmacy

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that a free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be at the Mauliola Pharmacy.

“I urge our residents to get tested if they feel flu-like symptoms or traveled off-island recently,” Mayor Victorino said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

No appointment or pre-registration is needed to attend the pharmacy located at Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Positive findings help identify those with the virus who can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones and limit the spread in our community,” Victorino said.

Other free in-person testings are available through a partnership between the County of Maui and Minit Medical Urgent Care.

Victorino added that it is important for people to show up at their scheduled time.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“Unfortunately, many individuals are failing to show up, which denies a testing opportunity for someone else,” he said. “If you can’t make an appointment, please call to cancel.”