HONOLULU (KHON2) — Health officials on April 25th gave an update on the cluster at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

They say that there’s one new case associated with the cluster bringing the total to 57 people.

Of the total, 37 are staff members and 20 are patients. One of those patients, who was identified as an 89-year old man, died earlier this week after contracting the virus at the hospital.