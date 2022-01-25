Maui Mayor Victorino tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mike Victorino is Maui County's next mayor

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County announced that Mayor Michael Victorino tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Close contacts were notified and Mayor Victorino is isolating at home.

Victorino released this statement:

“Over these past few weeks, we’ve seen the rapid rise of COVID-19 infections throughout Hawaii. These record-breaking numbers demonstrate how easily the omicron variant spreads. Thankfully, I got my booster shot, so my vaccinations are up-to-date and my symptoms are very mild. Even though breakthrough infections can still happen, boosters minimize chances for severe illness and hospitalization. Please continue to do your part to protect our medical facilities and their hardworking staff from being overwhelmed.”

