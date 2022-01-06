Maui mayor postpones COVID booster shot requirement to be considered fully vaccinated

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has postponed the implementation of the new rule stating booster shots will be required for people to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until Monday, Jan. 24.

Initially, the rule was supposed to go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 8.

According to officials, the implementation was postponed to make sure all those eligible for a booster shot — including adolescents — will have enough time to get one. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded their recommendation for booster shot eligibility to include 12 to 17-year-olds.

“The good news is that most medical providers are seeing a noticeable increase in demand for booster shots in Maui County for people of all ages,” said Mayor Victorino. “Many parents are eager to get additional protection for their teens. Postponing the effective date will give residents and providers additional time to respond to the CDC’s new guidance.”

Maui County will be the first in the state to require boosters to be considered fully vaccinated.