Maui Mayor pleads with residents not to gather for Thanksgiving

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials continue to warn people against large gatherings during this pandemic. But just this past weekend, more than 200 people gathered at a beach on Maui.
What does Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino think about this and the state’s pre-travel testing program? He joined Wake Up 2day with his thoughts.
