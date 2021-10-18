Maui Mayor Mike Victorino tests negative after being exposed to COVID during in-person meeting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and members of his staff tested negative for COVID-19 this past weekend after an in-person meeting with unvaccinated residents days earlier. Two of the three residents later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The group of residents met with the mayor to advocate for a town-hall style public event with others opposed to state and county emergency public health rules.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The three residents tested negative prior to the meeting on Thursday, but one of the attendees began to experience symptoms and tested positive for the virus on Friday. Another attendee also tested positive. Victorino learned of the exposure through a social media post late Saturday.

“I am disappointed that no one reached out to my office to immediately let me know of the positive test,” Victorino said. “That was irresponsible, and could result in the spread of the disease by myself and several executive staff members. We only found out about the exposure because of a social media post.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Victorino said due to the risk of encouraging in-person group gatherings, he will not participate in an in-person town hall event. He will, however, continue to meet with community members virtually.