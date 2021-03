KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Mar. 30, the island of Maui had 12 new infections of COVID-19. They continue to have the highest positivity rate in the state at 3.1%.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino says the island is seeing an uptick in tourists who are not following mask mandates.

Victorino says police are enforcing the mask mandate and will cite or arrest people who disobey orders.