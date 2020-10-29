Maui Mayor announces free COVID-19 testing for Molokai residents

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that free COVID-19 community testing will be offered to Molokai residents on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free Maui County-sponsored community testing is being offered by Minit Medical at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center, and all participants must preregister online.

Residents do not need medical insurance or any other documents to receive a free test.

This community testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Mayor Victorino said on Oct. 28 that this testing is for areas that might not have adequate medical supplies.

With the recent outbreak on Lanai, it’s critically important that we continue to provide testing for our residents — especially in our rural communities that have limited healthcare resources.” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

