Maui man arrested for alleged quarantine violation, unsworn falsification

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Tuesday, Dec. 15, for allegedly violating the rules and orders of the travel quarantine and providing unsworn falsification to authorities.

Authorities identified the man as Phillip Baloran, of Maui, and say an investigation revealed he arrived in Maui from San Francisco on Friday, Dec. 11. He did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test and was subject to quarantine until his scheduled departure date on Monday, Dec. 14, police say.

Baloran checked into a hotel to quarantine but checked out after staying just one day, records show. Police say Baloran provided hotel staff with a Wailuku relocation address but was not present when investigators conducted follow-up checks.

The owner of the Wailuku address was contacted by investigators and revealed that they had warned Baloran to remain in self-quarantine, but said he had left the residence multiple times.

Baloran has been charged with violation of rules and orders and unsworn falsification to authorities. His bail was set at $4,000.