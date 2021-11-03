Maui loosens COVID restrictions to allow full capacity at restaurants, bars, gyms; Big Island plans no changes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County has revised its COVID rules and restrictions based on Gov. David Ige’s latest executive order allowing restaurants, bars and gyms to operate at full capacity beginning Friday, Nov. 12.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Ige announced changes and loosened restrictions for restaurants, bars and gyms. These establishments are allowed to operate at full capacity as long as guests show proof of being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or a negative test that was taken within 48 hours prior to entry — which Maui County will be adapting.

Additionally, Maui County officials stated private social gatherings will continue to remain at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. Professional events with over 50 people must be approved by the mayor’s office.

However, on the Big Island, officials said there are no plans to make any changes.

“Each venue can open to whatever point they can safely accommodate and apply for exemption request for anything further. We are continuing to monitor every vendor on a case-by-case basis,” explained a Hawaii County spokesperson.