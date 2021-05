HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lahaina Public Library on Maui announced it will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee tested positive on Tuesday, May 25, the closure went into effect on Wednesday, May 26.

The library will reopen on Thursday, May 27, after the library undergoes a thorough cleaning.

