Maui Humane Society to hold virtual event featuring a dog looking for his forever home

PUUNENE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society will host “Bob Bobs For Balls,” a virtual fundraising event on Oct. 10.

“Since we’re unable to host conventional in-person fundraising events, we’re having fun developing new ways to keep our community engaged and supportive,” said Jenny Miller, who is the Maui Humane Society’s Development & Marketing director.

The event will feature the dog Bob Vance, who is a surrendered Sharpei-mix. He spent seven months at the shelter and he’s looking for his perfect home.

During this stay at the shelter, Bob became the first graduate of the new Behavior and Training Program at MHS. The program is designed to teach dogs to become family members.

(Courtesy of Maui Humane Society)

The fundraiser will include Yappy Hour with adoptable pets, an introduction to the new training program and a behind-the-scenes tour of the shelter.

The main event will feature Bob being unleashed. He’ll leap into a pool full of numbered tennis balls to select one lucky ball. Event participants may even win a prize.

To join the fun, tickets are $50 and can be purchased online on the Maui Humane Society’s events page, on their Facebook @mauihumanesociety or through here Eventbrite.

