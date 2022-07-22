HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a drive-thru for free at-home COVID-19 test kits at the War Memorial Complex, according to the Maui mayor’s office.

This is happening in Wailuku on Tuesday, July 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be six free tests per vehicle. No walk-ups.

The County of Maui advises drivers to wear a mask. Drivers may enter Kanaloa Drive from Kahului Beach Road and turn right at the entrance to Maehara Baseball Stadium.

The county said the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in high-transmission areas such as the Hawaiian Islands.

Maui County has free COVID testing at Minit-Medical clinics in Central, South and West Maui. For details, visit the Maui Nui Strong website.