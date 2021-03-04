Maui Health to offer walk-up vaccine clinic to kupuna 70 and older

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Health will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to include kupuna ages 70 and older beginning Monday, March 8, at all Maui Health vaccine clinic locations.

They’re also hosting a one-day, walk-up registration and vaccination clinic on Friday, March 5.

Friday’s event will be held at the Kihei vaccine clinic site from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This one-day event is aimed to attract kupuna who may not have computer access or email. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

“We know that there still may be some kupuna who want to be vaccinated but just don’t know how to get one,” Mike Rembis, CEO of Maui Health, said in a news release Thursday. “We want to make it as easy as possible for this group. They just need to show up with their ID and our staff will walk them through the process from start to finish, including vaccinating them on the spot. No appointment needed as long as they qualify.”

Insurance is not required, however, kupuna are encouraged to bring their insurance card if they have one. The Maui Health Kihei clinic is located in the Kaiser Permanente medical clinic in the Azeka Shopping Center on South Kihei Road.

For residents under 70 years of age and who qualify as a Phase 1A health care worker or Phase 1B essential worker, they can click here to sign up for a vaccine appointment. For a list of qualified Phase 1B essential worker occupations, click here.