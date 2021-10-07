Maui Health offering COVID booster shots for eligible individuals

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) — Maui Health is now offering COVID booster shots for eligible individuals who have already received their second Pfizer vaccine dose at least six months ago.

According to officials, Maui Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at the Maui Memorial Medical Center’s main lobby. The clinic is open Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted during regular clinic hours, but participants can make an appointment here.

Here is a list of people who are eligible to receive a COVID booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

People 65 years or older

Assisted living or nursing home residents

Foster homes and community care home residents

People between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, HIV infection and obesity

People between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings

Those getting a vaccine or booster shot must provide a valid photo ID and their vaccination card. Participants can also fill out the Insurance Information Form before arriving at the clinic. For the form and more information, click here.