Maui Health offering COVID booster shots for eligible individuals

WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) — Maui Health is now offering COVID booster shots for eligible individuals who have already received their second Pfizer vaccine dose at least six months ago.
According to officials, Maui Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at the Maui Memorial Medical Center’s main lobby. The clinic is open Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are accepted during regular clinic hours, but participants can make an appointment here.
Here is a list of people who are eligible to receive a COVID booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- People 65 years or older
- Assisted living or nursing home residents
- Foster homes and community care home residents
- People between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, HIV infection and obesity
- People between the ages of 18 and 64 who are at high risk of COVID exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings
Those getting a vaccine or booster shot must provide a valid photo ID and their vaccination card. Participants can also fill out the Insurance Information Form before arriving at the clinic. For the form and more information, click here.