Maui Health celebrates 100 days of administering coronavirus vaccines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, April 1, marked the 100th day of COVID-19 vaccines being administered by Maui Health. Almost 32,000 residents throughout Maui County have been vaccinated by Maui Health.

Vaccine recipients were provided with a gift Thursday and also received a COVID-19 limited edition commemorative pin.

Officials at Maui Health are expanding clinic operations and pop-up locations for community member convenience.

Over 400 residents on Lanai were vaccinated at a drive-thru clinic through a partnership between Maui Health, Lanai Community Hospital, Lanai Emergency Operations Center and other community leaders on Saturday, March 27.

Officials will go back to Lanai on Saturday, April 17, to provide the second dose of the vaccine and any first dose vaccinations to remaining residents who want to be vaccinated.

Maui Health also moved its south side clinic to the Grand Wailea resort to provide increased space and resources so clinic days and hours can increase in the future. A pop-up vaccine clinic is also being planned in west Maui.

