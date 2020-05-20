Maui hair and nail salons to open Monday on Oahu next month

Maui County is the first in the state to release a set of guidelines for hair and nail salons to reopen, the mayor said these actions come as the COVID-19 case count remains low.

Under the governor’s roadmap to reopening the state, low and medium risk businesses are allowed to reopen, while it leaves it up to the mayors to propose an opening date and best practices for businesses.

In Maui County, beauty salons will no longer accept walk-ins and are no longer allowed to do facials, cosmetic applications or blow-dry hair.

While barbers are being restricted from trimming beards, their locations will also be limited to one client per employee at a time.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said on May 25, these businesses can begin taking clients once again as long as they follow the new rules.

Victorino said, “These guidelines were taken from the CDC as well as the national cosmetology industry, I also used the local industry, I asked them for their best practices.”

Under the guidelines, salons must check employee’s temperatures before starting work, anyone with a temperature of 99 degrees or higher should be sent home.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he has not sent a reopening medium risk business proposal to the governor’s office yet.

Caldwell said, “Next week or so we will be submitting to the governor our proposals to open up things whether it be hair salons, I need a haircut.”

Caldwell said reopening of salons could happen by the first or second week of June.

In anticipation of the announcement, hairstylist at Style Loft, Kevin Lee, said they separated each work station with a plastic divider screen.

He said they are also staggering appointments to keep the number of clients and stylist inside the salon to a minimum.

Lee said, “Normally I would book two or three clients at once with my assistant, we are just working and juggling throughout the day, now that we need to be one on one, we are just doing what we can.”

He plans to extend his work hours to make up for the loss of work from the last two months and for the limited appointments he will be allowed to have.